Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Has Advanced -67.44% In 2021; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $88.38?

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s traded shares stood at 2.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The HUIZ share’s 52-week high remains $13.85, putting it -394.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $146.58M, with an average of 1.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 435.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HUIZ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.01 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.15%, and -26.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.00%. Short interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw shorts transact 37950.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.20, implying an increase of 95.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51.44 and $88.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUIZ has been trading -3056.43% off suggested target high and -1737.14% from its likely low.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huize Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Huize Holding Limited insiders hold 2.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.81% of the shares at 22.41% float percentage. In total, 21.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SAIF Advisors Limited. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 15.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd with 1.84 million shares, or about 4.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.37 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90620.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.76 million.