Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply a decrease of -4.26% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -357.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $169.59M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a -4.26% downside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.63 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.37%, and 7.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.38%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 3.59 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.30, implying an increase of 82.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.30 and $14.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading -478.95% off suggested target high and -478.95% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -172.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 53.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.71% of the shares at 3.65% float percentage. In total, 1.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.06 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 79315.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58811.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.