Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Jumped 54.56% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s traded shares stood at 1.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.34, to imply an increase of 5.61% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The FNKO share’s 52-week high remains $27.20, putting it -33.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.34. The company has a valuation of $988.73M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 689.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

After registering a 5.61% upside in the last session, Funko Inc. (FNKO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.06 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.76%, and 10.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.95%. Short interest in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw shorts transact 3.8 million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Funko Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Funko Inc. (FNKO) shares are 54.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 210.81% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 190.00% this quarter before falling -12.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $236.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $241.06 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -68.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.70% annually.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Funko Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Funko Inc. insiders hold 14.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.04% of the shares at 101.03% float percentage. In total, 86.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.94 million shares (or 29.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 3.0 million shares, or about 8.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $59.04 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Funko Inc. (FNKO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 1.69 million shares. This is just over 4.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.57 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 11.19 million.