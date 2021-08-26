Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Recovered 51.33% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 49.83% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 50.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.17, to imply an increase of 0.69% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $16.45, putting it -24.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.41. The company has a valuation of $52.09B, with an average of 58.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a 0.69% upside in the last session, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.28 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.31%, and -4.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.83%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 75.13 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.08, implying an increase of 18.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F has been trading -36.67% off suggested target high and 16.48% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are 11.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 292.68% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.90% this quarter before falling -8.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $35.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.31 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 292.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.06% annually.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ford Motor Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.26% of the shares at 55.39% float percentage. In total, 55.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 292.62 million shares (or 7.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 281.86 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.45 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Company (F) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 110.12 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80.02 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 980.27 million.