Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Wednesday â€“ The Stock Is Down -7.96% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.17 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $221.70, to imply a decrease of -5.56% or -$13.04 in intraday trading. The DG shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $239.35, putting it -7.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $173.50. The company has a valuation of $54.90B, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dollar General Corporation (DG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.57.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) trade information

After registering a -5.56% downside in the latest session, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 238.50 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.34%, and 1.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.62%. Short interest in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) saw shorts transact 3.33 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $245.38, implying an increase of 9.65% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $185.00 and $292.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DG has been trading -31.71% off suggested target high and 16.55% from its likely low.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dollar General Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares are 24.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.86% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.60% this quarter before falling -10.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $8.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.44 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.72% annually.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 25 and August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dollar General Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.68, with the share yield ticking at 0.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.99%.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)â€™s Major holders

Dollar General Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.14% of the shares at 93.37% float percentage. In total, 93.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.93 million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 17.97 million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.64 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.91 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.54 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 1.2 billion.