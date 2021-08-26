Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.56, to imply an increase of 10.15% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The BBW share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -13.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $261.85M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 491.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

After registering a 10.15% upside in the latest session, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.71 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 10.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.05%, and 11.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 294.61%. Short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw shorts transact 0.83 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 7.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBW has been trading -7.76% off suggested target high and -7.76% from its likely low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares are 153.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 190.29% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.60% this quarter before falling -236.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 25 and August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. insiders hold 12.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.30% of the shares at 65.52% float percentage. In total, 57.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.01 million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 million.