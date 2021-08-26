Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) Have Gained 59.30% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.07, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BLIN share’s 52-week high remains $14.38, putting it -253.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $32.67M, with average of 9.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the latest session, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.59%, and -25.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.30%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 37.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLIN has been trading -59.71% off suggested target high and -59.71% from its likely low.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bridgeline Digital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) shares are 26.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -184.00% against 8.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.63 million and $2.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.50% before jumping 44.50% in the following quarter.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Bridgeline Digital Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.81% of the shares at 13.93% float percentage. In total, 13.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 7.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.27 million shares, or about 3.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 70744.0 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24084.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.