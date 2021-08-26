BP p.l.c. At $24.46: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.46, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The BP share’s 52-week high remains $28.49, putting it -16.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.74. The company has a valuation of $83.12B, with an average of 12.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BP p.l.c. (BP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BP a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the latest session, BP p.l.c. (BP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.76 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.15%, and 1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.03%. Short interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw shorts transact 9.64 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.38, implying an increase of 24.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.18 and $45.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BP has been trading -84.26% off suggested target high and 1.14% from its likely low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BP p.l.c. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BP p.l.c. (BP) shares are -3.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 292.90% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 130.30% this quarter before jumping 2,700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $36.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.49 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -608.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.00% annually.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BP p.l.c. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.26, with the share yield ticking at 5.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.04%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP p.l.c. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.60% of the shares at 8.60% float percentage. In total, 8.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.26 million shares (or 0.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $663.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 17.38 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $423.27 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BP p.l.c. (BP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.91 million, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 148.76 million.