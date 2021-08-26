Boom Or Bust: Where Is American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Stock Headed Next?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.31, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The AMWL share’s 52-week high remains $43.75, putting it -324.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.43. The company has a valuation of $2.38B, with average of 3.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for American Well Corporation (AMWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.43 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and -8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.78, implying an increase of 38.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMWL has been trading -161.88% off suggested target high and -21.24% from its likely low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Well Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are -59.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.08% against 10.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $61.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.24 million.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Well Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders hold 20.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.85% of the shares at 62.70% float percentage. In total, 49.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.67 million shares (or 6.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 12.73 million shares, or about 6.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $160.1 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.44 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 27.66 million.