Boom Or Bust: Where Is 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Stock Headed Next?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply a decrease of -5.08% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The YQ share’s 52-week high remains $23.93, putting it -2036.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $218.14M, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

After registering a -5.08% downside in the last session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and -3.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.26%. Short interest in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) saw shorts transact 1.91 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.87, implying an increase of 92.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.37 and $19.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YQ has been trading -1629.46% off suggested target high and -825.89% from its likely low.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares are -92.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.40% against 23.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,190.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $644.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $721.8 million.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 36.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.60% of the shares at 8.74% float percentage. In total, 5.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.02 million shares (or 3.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.78 million shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.56 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and BlackRock Global Impact Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 70600.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67068.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.44 million.