Boom Or Bust: What Are Enbridge Inc.’s (NYSE:ENB) Future Prospects?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.88, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The ENB share’s 52-week high remains $41.13, putting it -5.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.97. The company has a valuation of $78.18B, with an average of 4.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the latest session, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.26 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.49%, and 0.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.32%. Short interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw shorts transact 12.39 million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enbridge Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are 11.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.55% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 54.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.77 billion and $8.75 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.60% before jumping 8.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.37% annually.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enbridge Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.63, with the share yield ticking at 6.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.67%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.81% of the shares at 54.90% float percentage. In total, 54.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 154.86 million shares (or 7.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 76.67 million shares, or about 3.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.45 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 32.96 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.35 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 918.93 million.