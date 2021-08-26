Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Has Recovered 58.84% So Far, But Another -2.13% Loss Is Possible.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.60, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The BSY share’s 52-week high remains $67.00, putting it -2.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.00. The company has a valuation of $18.09B, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the latest session, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.45 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.89%, and 7.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.81%. Short interest in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw shorts transact 7.81 million shares and set a 8.09 days time to cover.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bentley Systems Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares are 38.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.75% against -0.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $213.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $247.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.10% annually.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bentley Systems Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Bentley Systems Incorporated insiders hold 19.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.57% of the shares at 35.66% float percentage. In total, 28.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SPT Invest Management Sarl. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 35.57 million shares (or 13.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.82 million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $765.45 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 87.13 million.