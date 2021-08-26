Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $315.79, to imply a decrease of -7.74% or -$26.48 in intraday trading. The ADSK share’s 52-week high remains $344.39, putting it -9.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $215.83. The company has a valuation of $74.40B, with average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ADSK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.13.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) trade information

After registering a -7.74% downside in the latest session, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 344.39 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -7.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.80%, and 11.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $349.91, implying an increase of 9.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $265.00 and $400.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADSK has been trading -26.67% off suggested target high and 16.08% from its likely low.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autodesk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares are 20.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.51% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.30% this quarter before jumping 21.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 440.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.58% annually.

ADSK Dividends

Autodesk Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Autodesk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s Major holders

Autodesk Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.40% of the shares at 90.57% float percentage. In total, 90.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.92 million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.65 million shares, or about 8.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.15 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.2 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.72 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.5 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1.25 billion.