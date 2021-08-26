At $315.80 Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Is Worth A Gamble

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $315.80, to imply a decrease of -9.81% or -$34.35 in intraday trading. The BURL share’s 52-week high remains $357.34, putting it -13.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $189.99. The company has a valuation of $23.40B, with average of 463.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BURL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.38.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

After registering a -9.81% downside in the latest session, Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 352.19 this Wednesday, 08/25/21, dropping -9.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.89%, and 7.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $372.70, implying an increase of 15.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $327.00 and $427.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BURL has been trading -35.21% off suggested target high and -3.55% from its likely low.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Burlington Stores Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares are 33.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 453.70% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 346.40% this quarter before jumping 403.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -147.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.20% annually.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Burlington Stores Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Burlington Stores Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.92% of the shares at 105.20% float percentage. In total, 104.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.51 million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.49 million shares, or about 9.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.09 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.8 million shares. This is just over 7.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.55 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.29 million, or 4.94% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 billion.