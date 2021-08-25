Why Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.65 changing hands around $0.85 or 2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.24B. SCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.87% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 88.37% up since then. When we look at Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Instantly SCR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.67 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 183.01%, with the 5-day performance at 6.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) is 124.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCR’s forecast low is $33.10 with $52.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Score Media and Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.93% over the past 6 months, a -1,812.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Score Media and Gaming Inc. earnings to decrease by -300.40%.

SCR Dividends

Score Media and Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.45% of Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares while 23.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.93%. There are 23.48% institutions holding the Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.85% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million SCR shares worth $40.54 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 0.89 million shares worth $23.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $15.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $7.49 million.