When Will Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.9 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.21 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.18M. FSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.97% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 9.5% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FSM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.25 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is -6.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSM’s forecast low is $4.39 with $7.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.82% over the past 6 months, a 258.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $63 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.75%. The 2021 estimates are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings to increase by 161.50%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 27.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.51%. There are 27.34% institutions holding the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.96% of the shares, roughly 20.28 million FSM shares worth $112.57 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 4.35 million shares worth $24.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. With 9.52 million shares estimated at $52.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $51.95 million.