What Is The Performance Outlook For Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 8.11 million Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.47 changed hands at -$0.43 or -7.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.38M. VVOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.44% off its 52-week high of $14.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 52.29% up since then. When we look at Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Analysts gave the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VVOS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 62.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.09 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.45%, with the 5-day performance at 62.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) is 46.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VVOS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.72% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.5 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.70%.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.77% of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 5.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.75%. There are 5.28% institutions holding the Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million VVOS shares worth $2.31 million.

Avalon Investment & Advisory holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.17 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $2.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 18441.0 shares worth around $99212.0.