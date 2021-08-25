VIAC Stock Forecast 2021: ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) Remains Strong With -121.13% Downside

In the last trading session, 8.8 million ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $40.70 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.45B. VIAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.54% off its 52-week high of $101.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.45, which suggests the last value was 35.01% up since then. When we look at ViacomCBS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.07 million.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Instantly VIAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.63 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.23%, with the 5-day performance at 4.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is -3.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIAC’s forecast low is $33.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ViacomCBS Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.96% over the past 6 months, a -5.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ViacomCBS Inc. will fall -23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.49 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that ViacomCBS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $6.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.28 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.30%. The 2021 estimates are for ViacomCBS Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.32% per year.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08. The 2.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.70% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares while 85.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.82%. There are 85.53% institutions holding the ViacomCBS Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.98% of the shares, roughly 60.45 million VIAC shares worth $2.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 41.03 million shares worth $1.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 15.49 million shares estimated at $698.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 12.17 million shares worth around $549.04 million.