Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.12 million Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $40.73 changed hands at $2.1 or 5.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.87B. URBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.36% off its 52-week high of $42.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.00, which suggests the last value was 53.35% up since then. When we look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended URBN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.03 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.10%, with the 5-day performance at 14.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 8.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URBN’s forecast low is $35.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Urban Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.55% over the past 6 months, a 26,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Urban Outfitters Inc. will rise 122.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.1 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.20%.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.96% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares while 70.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.12%. There are 70.88% institutions holding the Urban Outfitters Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.95% of the shares, roughly 8.8 million URBN shares worth $327.41 million.

Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 6.33 million shares worth $235.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $54.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $72.23 million.