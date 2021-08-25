Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.72 million Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.49 changing hands around $0.59 or 10.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.75M. UUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -206.32% off its 52-week high of $19.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 76.12% up since then. When we look at Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 157.11K.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Instantly UUU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.20 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.76%, with the 5-day performance at 3.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) is -0.51% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Universal Security Instruments Inc. earnings to increase by 104.60%.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.76% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares while 24.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.96%. There are 24.06% institutions holding the Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.05% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million UUU shares worth $0.98 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.93 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 25090.0 shares worth around $0.17 million.