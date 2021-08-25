Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.30 changing hands around $2.69 or 8.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.88B. TRMK’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.04% off its 52-week high of $36.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.08, which suggests the last value was 39.7% up since then. When we look at Trustmark Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.34K.

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) trade information

Instantly TRMK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.79 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.69 days.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trustmark Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.77% over the past 6 months, a 1.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trustmark Corporation will fall -45.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.02 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Trustmark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $152.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Trustmark Corporation earnings to increase by 8.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

TRMK Dividends

Trustmark Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29. The 3.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.05 per year.

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.44% of Trustmark Corporation shares while 63.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.68%. There are 63.30% institutions holding the Trustmark Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.31% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million TRMK shares worth $262.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 5.73 million shares worth $192.99 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $56.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $56.92 million.