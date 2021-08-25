Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 14.87 million Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $17.48 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.26B. TRIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.91% off its 52-week high of $20.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.80, which suggests the last value was 66.82% up since then. When we look at Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TRIL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Instantly TRIL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 179.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.76 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.83%, with the 5-day performance at 179.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is 157.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRIL’s forecast low is $18.50 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.35% over the past 6 months, a -24.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will rise 1.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 53.50%.

TRIL Dividends

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.39% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares while 76.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.28%. There are 76.09% institutions holding the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Eventide Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.43% of the shares, roughly 7.66 million TRIL shares worth $82.26 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 5.74 million shares worth $61.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 7.66 million shares estimated at $82.26 million under it, the former controlled 7.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $10.38 million.