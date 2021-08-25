TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) Shares Declined By -21.87% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.29 changing hands around $0.63 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.98B. THS’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.93% off its 52-week high of $55.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.15, which suggests the last value was 3.14% up since then. When we look at TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.02K.

Analysts gave the TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended THS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) trade information

Instantly THS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.12 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.07%, with the 5-day performance at -8.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) is -21.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, THS’s forecast low is $39.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.47% for it to hit the projected low.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TreeHouse Foods Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.34% over the past 6 months, a -21.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TreeHouse Foods Inc. will fall -55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.05 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.07 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.80%. The 2021 estimates are for TreeHouse Foods Inc. earnings to increase by 116.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.70% per year.

THS Dividends

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares while 107.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.05%. There are 107.90% institutions holding the TreeHouse Foods Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.14% of the shares, roughly 10.2 million THS shares worth $532.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 5.64 million shares worth $294.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $193.29 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $83.22 million.