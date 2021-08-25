Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 2.99% Incline

In the last trading session, 2.43 million Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.75M. TEDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.16% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 9.42% up since then. When we look at Tarena International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TEDU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tarena International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Instantly TEDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.61%, with the 5-day performance at 7.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is -33.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEDU’s forecast low is $34.41 with $34.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2393.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2393.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tarena International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $83.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.55 million and $74.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Tarena International Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.25% per year.

TEDU Dividends

Tarena International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.67% of Tarena International Inc. shares while 28.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.54%. There are 28.65% institutions holding the Tarena International Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million TEDU shares worth $7.51 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 0.59 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 29190.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 24820.0 shares worth around $77934.0.