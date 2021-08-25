Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 7.21 million Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $43.31 changed hands at $1.0 or 2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.96B. TPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.68% off its 52-week high of $49.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.14, which suggests the last value was 67.35% up since then. When we look at Tapestry Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the Tapestry Inc. (TPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended TPR as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tapestry Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.92 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.35%, with the 5-day performance at 3.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 4.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TPR’s forecast low is $40.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tapestry Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.89% over the past 6 months, a 12.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 40.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tapestry Inc. will rise 372.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.56 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Tapestry Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $714.8 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 117.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Tapestry Inc. earnings to increase by 211.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.80% per year.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Tapestry Inc. shares while 93.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.84%. There are 93.62% institutions holding the Tapestry Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.29% of the shares, roughly 37.05 million TPR shares worth $1.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.41% or 29.02 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.33 million shares estimated at $343.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million shares worth around $322.04 million.