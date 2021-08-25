Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

In the last trading session, 7.77 million Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $12.25 changed hands at $1.53 or 14.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.35M. DLPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.31% off its 52-week high of $32.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 75.18% up since then. When we look at Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DLPN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Instantly DLPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.44 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 14.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 260.29%, with the 5-day performance at 22.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is 46.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLPN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -144.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. will rise 68.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.49 million and $6.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 23.70%.

DLPN Dividends

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 15.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.63% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares while 11.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.59%. There are 11.38% institutions holding the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.40% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million DLPN shares worth $2.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 0.25 million shares worth $2.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $1.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 86970.0 shares worth around $1.11 million.