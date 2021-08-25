Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of 9F Inc.

In the latest trading session, 2.65 million 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.99 changing hands around $0.38 or 23.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $329.49M. JFU’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.88% off its 52-week high of $3.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 63.82% up since then. When we look at 9F Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the 9F Inc. (JFU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JFU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 9F Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Instantly JFU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 23.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.81%, with the 5-day performance at -6.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is -15.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JFU’s forecast low is $9.10 with $9.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -357.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -357.29% for it to hit the projected low.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for 9F Inc. earnings to increase by 8.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.22% per year.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 05.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of 9F Inc. shares while 6.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.25%. There are 6.25% institutions holding the 9F Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million JFU shares worth $2.06 million.

Peak6 Investments, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 62950.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.