Stock Performance Of BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.03 changing hands around $7.54 or 16.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.93B. BLFS’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.63% off its 52-week high of $50.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.80, which suggests the last value was 63.35% up since then. When we look at BioLife Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.24K.

Analysts gave the BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLFS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Instantly BLFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 56.38 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 16.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.55%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is 2.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLFS’s forecast low is $55.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.8% for it to hit the projected low.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioLife Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.55% over the past 6 months, a 300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioLife Solutions Inc. will rise 90.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 136.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.2 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that BioLife Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $31.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.57 million and $11.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 226.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 177.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2021 estimates are for BioLife Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 214.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.87% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares while 77.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.57%. There are 77.53% institutions holding the BioLife Solutions Inc. stock share, with Casdin Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 22.27% of the shares, roughly 7.44 million BLFS shares worth $296.79 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 1.34 million shares worth $53.3 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $30.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $29.09 million.