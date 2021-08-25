Stock Performance Of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.99 million Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.79 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.45B. AVIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -216.11% off its 52-week high of $94.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.72, which suggests the last value was 37.16% up since then. When we look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVIR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.40 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.70%, with the 5-day performance at 3.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is 21.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVIR’s forecast low is $37.00 with $104.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -249.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.76% over the past 6 months, a 264.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 533.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.39 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $55.2 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 23.60%.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.48% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 58.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.26%. There are 58.09% institutions holding the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 6.45 million AVIR shares worth $269.38 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 6.41 million shares worth $267.87 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $226.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $49.75 million.