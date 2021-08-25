Stock Performance And Forecast For Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.21 changing hands around $0.07 or 6.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.07M. MDRRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -406.61% off its 52-week high of $6.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 14.88% up since then. When we look at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MDRR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Instantly MDRR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 6.14% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.71%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is -4.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDRRâ€™s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -189.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -189.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.98 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.10%.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 22. The 1.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.98% of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares while 2.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.24%. There are 2.01% institutions holding the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 78459.0 MDRR shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 69842.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 69842.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 22230.0 shares worth around $31788.0.