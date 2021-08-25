Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.95 changing hands around $1.41 or 2.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.86B. SQM’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.92% off its 52-week high of $60.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.16, which suggests the last value was 45.79% up since then. When we look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SQM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 52.29 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 5.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQM’s forecast low is $35.50 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.80% over the past 6 months, a 46.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. will rise 88.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $548.54 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $579.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings to decrease by -40.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.10% per year.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.11 per year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares while 38.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.37%. There are 38.37% institutions holding the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 5.29 million SQM shares worth $259.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 5.24 million shares worth $257.04 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 3.23 million shares estimated at $173.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $137.48 million.