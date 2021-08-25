Should You Invest In Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 2.77 million Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at $0.11 or 4.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. CCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.48% off its 52-week high of $3.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 64.78% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CCO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.52 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.70%, with the 5-day performance at 7.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 2.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCO’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.75% over the past 6 months, a 16.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. will rise 26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $531.08 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $592.19 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 96.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.87%. There are 96.68% institutions holding the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 22.27% of the shares, roughly 104.87 million CCO shares worth $276.86 million.

Ares Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 44.37 million shares worth $117.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund. With 50.68 million shares estimated at $91.22 million under it, the former controlled 10.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 13.84 million shares worth around $24.91 million.