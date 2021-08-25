Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $439.86M. SB’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.06% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 78.48% up since then. When we look at Safe Bulkers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Instantly SB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.82 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 193.08%, with the 5-day performance at 11.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) is 12.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SB’s forecast low is $3.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Safe Bulkers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.63% over the past 6 months, a 591.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.97 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Safe Bulkers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $82.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.9 million and $52.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Safe Bulkers Inc. earnings to decrease by -677.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.00% per year.

SB Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 15.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.69% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares while 15.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.85%. There are 15.38% institutions holding the Safe Bulkers Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.96% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million SB shares worth $12.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 2.9 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $5.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.4 million.