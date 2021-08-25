Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Stock Forecast For 2021: $135.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 4.93 million Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $82.86 changed hands at $2.61 or 3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.64B. RCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.77% off its 52-week high of $99.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.33, which suggests the last value was 38.05% up since then. When we look at Royal Caribbean Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RCL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.39.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.54 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.94%, with the 5-day performance at 9.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 2.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCL’s forecast low is $60.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.28% over the past 6 months, a 11.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Caribbean Group will rise 28.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.91 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $594.65 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1,865.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Group earnings to decrease by -402.20%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.09% of Royal Caribbean Group shares while 67.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.81%. There are 67.70% institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Group stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 22.62 million RCL shares worth $1.94 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 22.08 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 16.79 million shares estimated at $1.44 billion under it, the former controlled 6.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million shares worth around $644.08 million.