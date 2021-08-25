Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.64 million Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.72 changed hands at $0.35 or 10.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.14M. RVPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -305.91% off its 52-week high of $15.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.29, which suggests the last value was 11.56% up since then. When we look at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.66K.

Analysts gave the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RVPH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Instantly RVPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.34 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 10.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.46%, with the 5-day performance at 13.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is -9.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVPH’s forecast low is $10.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -410.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -168.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.71% over the past 6 months, a 31.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.90%.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 05 and July 09.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.27% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares while 12.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.12%. There are 12.45% institutions holding the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.53% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million RVPH shares worth $2.4 million.

EMC Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 75835.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 3238.0 shares estimated at $18586.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.