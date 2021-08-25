Performance & Trends Of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) Stock

In the last trading session, 5.59 million The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $24.64 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.75B. WMB’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.06% off its 52-week high of $28.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.26, which suggests the last value was 25.89% up since then. When we look at The Williams Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Analysts gave the The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WMB as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Williams Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.71 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is -3.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMB’s forecast low is $27.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.58% for it to hit the projected low.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Williams Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.05% over the past 6 months, a 8.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Williams Companies Inc. will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Williams Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.78 billion and $1.75 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.30%. The 2021 estimates are for The Williams Companies Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05. The 6.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 6.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.09 per year.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares while 86.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.27%. There are 86.09% institutions holding the The Williams Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 108.51 million WMB shares worth $2.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.91% or 108.2 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 45.23 million shares estimated at $1.07 billion under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 32.93 million shares worth around $867.37 million.