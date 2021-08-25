Performance & Trends Of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.79. With the company’s per share price at $45.20 changed hands at $2.6 or 6.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $726.36M. LPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.6% off its 52-week high of $99.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.71, which suggests the last value was 82.94% up since then. When we look at Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.02K.

Analysts gave the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LPI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.46.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Instantly LPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.75 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 6.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.44%, with the 5-day performance at 10.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is -21.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPI’s forecast low is $49.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Laredo Petroleum Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.18% over the past 6 months, a 12.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Laredo Petroleum Inc. will rise 1.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $294.37 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $270.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $173.69 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Laredo Petroleum Inc. earnings to decrease by -153.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.34% per year.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.50% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares while 49.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.29%. There are 49.49% institutions holding the Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million LPI shares worth $37.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 0.55 million shares worth $16.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $18.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $9.02 million.