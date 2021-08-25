Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.06 changing hands around $0.37 or 1.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.37B. PK’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.43% off its 52-week high of $24.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.85, which suggests the last value was 53.57% up since then. When we look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Analysts gave the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Instantly PK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.20 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.98%, with the 5-day performance at 7.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is -2.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PK’s forecast low is $18.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.75% over the past 6 months, a 51.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $278.13 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $405.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42 million and $98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 562.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 314.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -524.70%.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 9.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 9.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 96.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.29%. There are 96.19% institutions holding the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 33.26 million PK shares worth $717.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.67% or 27.59 million shares worth $595.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.53 million shares estimated at $175.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 6.68 million shares worth around $144.21 million.