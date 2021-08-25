OPCH Stock Forecast 2021: Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Remains Strong With -11.58% Downside

In the latest trading session, 3.51 million Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.99 changing hands around $1.84 or 7.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.04B. OPCH’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.54% off its 52-week high of $24.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.52, which suggests the last value was 59.52% up since then. When we look at Option Care Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPCH as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Option Care Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Instantly OPCH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.69 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 7.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.41%, with the 5-day performance at 10.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is 17.63% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPCH’s forecast low is $23.50 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Option Care Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.36% over the past 6 months, a 1,475.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Option Care Health Inc. will rise 325.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $783.92 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Option Care Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $883.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $740.85 million and $720.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Option Care Health Inc. earnings to increase by 90.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Option Care Health Inc. shares while 86.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.29%. There are 86.16% institutions holding the Option Care Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 16.05 million OPCH shares worth $351.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 10.11 million shares worth $221.09 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $45.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $55.14 million.