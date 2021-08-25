NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.78 million NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $25.18 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.80B. NI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.64% off its 52-week high of $26.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.09, which suggests the last value was 16.24% up since then. When we look at NiSource Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the NiSource Inc. (NI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NiSource Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Instantly NI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.85 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.76%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NI’s forecast low is $27.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.23% for it to hit the projected low.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NiSource Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.53% over the past 6 months, a 1.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $986 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that NiSource Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $947.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.40%. The 2021 estimates are for NiSource Inc. earnings to decrease by -121.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.52% per year.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05. The 3.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.02 per year.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of NiSource Inc. shares while 95.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.97%. There are 95.59% institutions holding the NiSource Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.13% of the shares, roughly 63.29 million NI shares worth $1.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.45% or 44.93 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. With 25.39 million shares estimated at $612.06 million under it, the former controlled 6.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million shares worth around $287.63 million.