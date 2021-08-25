Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -24.12% Loss

In the latest trading session, 2.26 million Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.26 changing hands around $2.61 or 4.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.01B. MIME’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.88% off its 52-week high of $62.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.03, which suggests the last value was 43.26% up since then. When we look at Mimecast Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 575.42K.

Analysts gave the Mimecast Limited (MIME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MIME as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mimecast Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) trade information

Instantly MIME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 71.30 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.22%, with the 5-day performance at 6.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is 13.66% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MIME’s forecast low is $60.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mimecast Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.92% over the past 6 months, a 11.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mimecast Limited will rise 31.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.55 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Mimecast Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $142.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.3 million and $122.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Mimecast Limited earnings to increase by 10.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.50% per year.

MIME Dividends

Mimecast Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.74% of Mimecast Limited shares while 86.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.74%. There are 86.49% institutions holding the Mimecast Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.67% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million MIME shares worth $302.23 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 2.46 million shares worth $130.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $72.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $64.98 million.