MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.61 changing hands around $0.92 or 1.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.66B. MET’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.1% off its 52-week high of $67.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.19, which suggests the last value was 43.79% up since then. When we look at MetLife Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Analysts gave the MetLife Inc. (MET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MET as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. MetLife Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

Instantly MET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.51 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.40%, with the 5-day performance at 0.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is 6.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MET’s forecast low is $66.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.41% for it to hit the projected low.

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MetLife Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.58% over the past 6 months, a 29.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MetLife Inc. will rise 95.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.24 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MetLife Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $16.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.08 billion and $16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2021 estimates are for MetLife Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.60% per year.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 3.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.64 per year.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.51% of MetLife Inc. shares while 77.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.27%. There are 77.96% institutions holding the MetLife Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.55% of the shares, roughly 66.22 million MET shares worth $3.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 64.21 million shares worth $3.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 41.83 million shares estimated at $1.96 billion under it, the former controlled 4.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 19.0 million shares worth around $891.85 million.