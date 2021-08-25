MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.13 million MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.85 changed hands at $0.76 or 12.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.77M. MDIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.01% off its 52-week high of $17.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 66.86% up since then. When we look at MediaCo Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Instantly MDIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.44 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 12.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 162.96%, with the 5-day performance at 3.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 14.36% up.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.94% of MediaCo Holding Inc. shares while 21.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.64%. There are 21.78% institutions holding the MediaCo Holding Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.10% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million MDIA shares worth $0.66 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. With 67571.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 12992.0 shares worth around $46771.0.