LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.47 million LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.66M. LITB’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.09% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 20.16% up since then. When we look at LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LITB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Instantly LITB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 subtracted -2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.21%, with the 5-day performance at 16.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is -10.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LITB’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017 will be $77.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 17 and August 23.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.06% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 10.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.55%. There are 10.62% institutions holding the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 6.46 million LITB shares worth $17.69 million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 2.14 million shares worth $5.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 70581.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 52683.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.