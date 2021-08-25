Letâ€™s Talk About Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)â€™s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.55. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $63.45 changing hands around $2.41 or 3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.33B. TOLâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.56% off its 52-week high of $68.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.81, which suggests the last value was 37.26% up since then. When we look at Toll Brothers Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TOL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Toll Brothers Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Instantly TOL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 63.55 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 3.95% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.42%, with the 5-day performance at 4.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 8.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TOLâ€™s forecast low is $55.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -33.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toll Brothers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 9.10% over the past 6 months, a 65.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 50.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toll Brothers Inc. will rise 71.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.23 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Toll Brothers Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $3 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Toll Brothers Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.70% per year.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27. The 1.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.55% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares while 92.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.30%. There are 92.64% institutions holding the Toll Brothers Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.52% of the shares, roughly 15.45 million TOL shares worth $876.41 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.93% or 13.49 million shares worth $765.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 7.98 million shares estimated at $452.48 million under it, the former controlled 6.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $186.07 million.