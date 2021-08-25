Let’s Jump Into The Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.69 million Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $62.55 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.51B. MRVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.26% off its 52-week high of $62.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.89, which suggests the last value was 45.82% up since then. When we look at Marvell Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.49 million.

Analysts gave the Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MRVL as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Marvell Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Instantly MRVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.83 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.57%, with the 5-day performance at 6.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 6.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRVL’s forecast low is $50.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marvell Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.98% over the past 6 months, a 53.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marvell Technology Inc. will rise 47.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Marvell Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.15 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Marvell Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.10% per year.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 25 and August 30. The 0.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.11 per year.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Marvell Technology Inc. shares while 77.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.74%. There are 77.47% institutions holding the Marvell Technology Inc. stock share, with Robeco Schweiz AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million MRVL shares worth $150.2 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 1.74 million shares worth $85.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 27.62 million shares estimated at $1.33 billion under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 10.62 million shares worth around $619.32 million.