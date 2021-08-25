KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.03 million KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.19 changed hands at $1.42 or 24.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.59M. KLXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.84% off its 52-week high of $18.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.73, which suggests the last value was 48.12% up since then. When we look at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.30K.

Analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KLXE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.66 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 24.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.30%, with the 5-day performance at 49.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 17.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLXE’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.27% for it to hit the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.95% over the past 6 months, a 73.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $125.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.9 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2021 estimates are for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -136.50%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 31 and September 06.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.60% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares while 26.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.56%. There are 26.72% institutions holding the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock share, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million KLXE shares worth $6.91 million.

Northern Trust Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 0.24 million shares worth $3.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $5.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.65 million.