Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 7.45 million Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.57 changing hands around $0.64 or 16.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $214.19M. JFIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -227.13% off its 52-week high of $14.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 45.95% up since then. When we look at Jiayin Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.93K.

Analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JFIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jiayin Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.09 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 16.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.85%, with the 5-day performance at 10.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is -11.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JFIN’s forecast low is $66.52 with $66.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1355.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1355.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jiayin Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.98% over the past 6 months, a 31.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jiayin Group Inc. will rise 1,200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 528.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 610.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $365 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jiayin Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $370 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 496.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Jiayin Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.30%.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 31 and September 06.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares while 0.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.67%. There are 0.67% institutions holding the Jiayin Group Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 56661.0 JFIN shares worth $0.47 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 42572.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 5761.0 shares estimated at $37676.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.