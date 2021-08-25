Is Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 5.31 million Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $17.24 changed hands at $1.57 or 10.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14B. ERJ’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.57% off its 52-week high of $16.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 77.03% up since then. When we look at Embraer S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ERJ as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Embraer S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.27 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 10.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 153.16%, with the 5-day performance at 25.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is 16.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERJ’s forecast low is $14.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Embraer S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 77.92% over the past 6 months, a 72.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Embraer S.A. will rise 74.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $978.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Embraer S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $980.93 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.62%. The 2021 estimates are for Embraer S.A. earnings to decrease by -174.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.08% per year.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares while 41.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.53%. There are 41.53% institutions holding the Embraer S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.24% of the shares, roughly 24.5 million ERJ shares worth $245.26 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 5.27 million shares worth $52.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $33.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $13.92 million.