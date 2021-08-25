Investor Confidence Inclines As Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Shares Gain $0.16

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.16 or 13.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.62M. GHSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -536.36% off its 52-week high of $8.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 354.47K.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Tuesday, 08/24/21 added 13.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.99%, with the 5-day performance at 18.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -8.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 66.40%.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.40% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares while 3.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.14%. There are 3.00% institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million GHSI shares worth $1.27 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 72395.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $0.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.31 million.